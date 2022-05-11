The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term has been moving up sharply higher since bottoming on March 31 at 0.9194. The price is up 24 of last 28 trading days. Day 29 today is down after reaching a new cycle high yesterday at 0.99743. The move higher has seen the price move up some 780 pips over that time period.

What about the EURCHF EUR/CHF EUR/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/CHF is trading at 1.1000, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.1 Swiss francs. The euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, while the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a comparatively liquid trading pair. Swiss National Bank CrisisThe EUR/CHF is most commonly defined by the events of 15th of January, 2015 – the date on which the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to lift the cap imposed on the Swiss Franc from 2011.This was set to a maximum of just over 0.83 euros, meaning the EUR/CHF would not be allowed to fall below 1.2. The reason why the cap was imposed in the first place was sparked by the Eurozone debt crisis.The Swiss government feared rising investment into their national currency was hampering its economy and exports, with the SNB explaining: "The minimum exchange rate was introduced during a period of exceptional overvaluation of the Swiss franc and an extremely high level of uncertainty on the financial markets. This exceptional and temporary measure protected the Swiss economy from serious harm." At the start of 2015, the SNB decided their franc was in a much healthier environment, and not as overvalued as previously – resulting in the decision to abandon the euro peg, thereby sending the EUR/CHF smashing the 1.2 level.The crash caused immense losses to both traders and forex brokers, with lots of brokers going out of business.Perhaps the most high-profile casualties being Alpari UK, along with FXCM and its subsequent bailout. For those brokers that survived, they had to no choice but to cease trading on all CHF pairs. With the euro peg was in place, it was not uncommon for traders to use this to their advantage, buying EUR/CHF as price neared 1.2000 levels. Traditionally, EUR/CHF is seen as a decent candidate for scalping, due to its relatively predictable price action (SNB flash crash notwithstanding), and stable spread. Trading the EUR/CHF however does generally require more patience compared to other pairs, thanks to its lesser volatility.

EURCHF stalled after failing above the 200 day MA

Looking at it on the daily chart above, it has been moving up of late to the upside, but is certainly lagging the USDCHF strength. The move higher in that pair, is a USD thing. Both the EUR and the CHF is losing ground vs the stronger USD, keeping the EURCHF relatively subdued.

Nevertheless, before yesterday, the price for the EURCHF was up 7 consecutive days. The last two trading days have been lower, however.

What helped stall the rally?

Looking at the daily chart above, the price moved up to test the 200 day MA at 1.04973. The high price yesterday reached 1.0514 above that MA level, but could not sustain momentum and closed back below the MA level. In trading today, the price high could only reach 1.04925 before rotating lower.

The broken 38.2% at 1.04218 is now the next downside technical target for the pair.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the correction lower today has seen the pair move down to test the rising 100 hour MA (blue line) at 1.04447. The price has traded above and below that MA over the last 6-7 hours. The last hourly bar is trying to stay below that level. If more room can be established between that MA and the price, the sellers would gain more confidence with a move toward the 38.2% of the move up from the April 29 low at 1.03902 as the next key target.

Conversely, a move back above the 100 hour MA with momentum would tilt the bias back higher.

For now, yes the price action is up and down choppy, but traders are returning back to the 100 hour MA which may be a sign that more downside probing is in orders. However, traders will want to see more momentum below the MA level to help confirm more downside potential.

EURCHF trades above and below the 100 hour MA