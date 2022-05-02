EURJPY is trading between its 100 and 200 hour MAs

The EURJPY EUR/JPY The EUR/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/JPY is trading at 125.00, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 125 Japanese yen. The euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair. Why the EUR/JPY Remains an Attractive Option for TradersWhilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the EUR/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. The EUR/JPY is one of a select few pairs which have a low spread yet decent daily range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the Eurozone. Releases such as these give an idea of changes in the price of goods and services, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.For example, if this figure comes out as a lower percentage, it indicates strength in the Japanese economy, thereby pushing the EUR/JPY lower. Out of all the JPY pairs, it is the EUR/JPY that is arguably the most attractive to the broad spectrum of traders, regardless of their method of trading. Its low spread plus high volatility makes it a great candidate for both short- and long-term trading. Compared to the USD/JPY, it has a higher spread but higher range, whereas compared to the GBP/JPY, it has a lower spread but also a lower range. In this sense the EUR/JPY combines the best of both worlds, which explains part of its appeal Read this Term on Friday the moves to the upside or able to extend above the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above), but stalled against the swing highs from Thursday and also from intraday swing levels on Monday (see red numbered circles). That swing area came near 137.966.

On the downside, the low prices on both Thursday and Friday stalled near the 100 hour moving average (see blue line in the chart above). That moving average is currently at 136.581. On Friday I spoke to that range in the post here.

In trading today, the 200 hour moving average (green line) stalled the rally with early sellers ahead of the higher swing area at 137.966. On the downside today, the 100 hour moving average stalled the fall.

So buyers and sellers are leaning against the hourly moving averages (both on the topside and the downside) and playing that range, as traders await the next shove.

Look for momentum in the direction of the break. Currently, the price is trading near the lower extreme at 136.80. That is also below the 50% midpoint of the range since the April low (on April 5) tilting the bias marginally to the downside.