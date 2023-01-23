EURUSD retests topside swing area

The EURUSD has moved back to the upside and in the process has returned to the top of the swing area between 1.0866 and 1.08743.

The price just stalled near the top end of that range, and backed off. Traders selling against that area would now want to see the price trade back below 1.0866 and stay below. If that is not done soon, then another break to the upside will be expected with the high from last week at 1.08864 as a confirmation target for the buyers to get to an through for a more bullish bias.

