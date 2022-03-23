EURUSD trade above and below its 200 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. moved to a low of 1.0963. That was just above the low from yesterday at 1.09604 (which was kind of random).

The price has since moved back to the upside as sellers frustrated and turned back to buyers. The price high just reached 1.10049. That was just short of its 200 hour moving average at 1.10058.

The story remains the same (I apologize) with the 200 hour moving average acting as a barometer for buyers and sellers.

Last week, on March 16 the pair found support against the 200 hour moving average and again on March 18.

On Monday this week, the price moved down to retest the moving average and fell below the level on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday the price moved back above the moving average finding resistance sellers against the 100 hour moving average (blue line).

That 100 hour moving average provided resistance again today, and the price fell below the 200 hour moving average (again).

Sellers have now leaned against the 200 hour moving average on the corrective move higher.

I guess it might be safe to say that traders will take their clue from what happens at the 200 hour moving average. If the price does move back above, a move back toward the 100 hour moving average would be targeted. Stay below the 200 hour moving average and the 1.0971 level at the 50% midpoint, and the low from yesterday and today between 1.09604 and 1.9063 would be the next targets