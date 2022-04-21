EURUSD stalls the fall at the 200 hour MA

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. moved below the swing area at 1.08633 to 1.08728 and buyers against the area, turned to sellers on the break (see earlier post). The price moved down to the next target at the 200 hour MA at 1.08344. Dip buyers entered there and are now pushing back toward the low of the swing area.

What next?

There is trader disappointment that the run higher could not be maintained. The price peaked just ahead of a old floor that turned to a ceiling on April 5th. The rotation back to the downside was on. There is also disappointment on the move below the swing area between 1.0863 and 1.08728. However, holding the 200 hour MA puts buyers and sellers into a battle between the 1.0878 above and the 200 hour MA below at 1.0834.

Traders will now look for the next break and run.