EURUSD falls to a new low for the week

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term has moved below the 200 hour MA at 1.0349 area, and with the break is seeing the buyers turn more to sellers. The price has dipped briefly so far below the low from yesterday as well and the 61.8% of the move up from the November 21 swing low at 1.03267.

Sellers are making a play. The 200 hour MA is now risk. Stay below is more bearish in the short term at least.

On the downside, watch teh 1.0273 to 1.02918 as the next key target area (see red numbered circles). Move below it and the low from last week at 1.0222 would be eyed.

Yesterday, the price of the EURUSD moved to a new high for the month and high corrective price off the September low. That break extended above the November 15 high at 1.04817 to a new high at 1.0496, but momentum could not be sustained. The price also failed to extend to the 50% of the move down from the January 2022 high. That midpoint target comes in at 1.05155. If the buyers return, and move back above technical levels on the hourly chart, the 1.05155 midpoint level would be a key target to get to and through if the buyers are to assume more control from a longer-term technical perspective.

The price action today is also taken the EURUSD price back below the 200 day moving average. That moving average comes at 1.0378 (greenline in the chart below).

EURUSD back below the 200 day moving average