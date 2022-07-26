EURUSD falls below the 50%. New lows for the day.

There are two 50% midpoints in play in the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. One comes in above at the 50% of the move down from the June 27 high. That level came in at 1.02829. The high price last week reached 1.02773.

The 2nd is of the move up from the July 14 low to the high reached last week. That level comes in at 1.01144. That level held earlier today, but is being broken in the current hourly bar.

The earlier move to the downside today was helped by breaking the 100 hour MA at 1.0204 currently (blue line) and the 200 hour MA at 1.01641. The swing highs intraday after breaking the 200 hour MA stalled at the 38.2% of the recent move higher. Bearish.

For sellers looking for lower levels, if the 200 hour MA keeps a lid on the pair, the sellers would stay in play (and have an advantage).

Sellers will be looking for more downside momentum now with the 61.8% at 1.0076 as the next target. That level corresponds closely to the swing low from July 8 and swing high from July12. The price based on July 15 and July 18th ahead of the area.as well.