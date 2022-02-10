The EURUSD squeeze back higher
The
has retraced all the CPI declines. Before the data, the EURUSD was trading at 114.34. The price moved down to 113.74. That level tested the 50% midpoint of the move up from last Thursday's low (ECB day - see EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
Read this Term pre-CPI post here outlining the targets). The low fell short of the rising 200 hour moving average at 1.1366.
Sellers turned the buyers, and after the price move back above the 1.1400 level for the second hourly bar after the release, shorts were squeezed further. The price moved above the 100 day moving average at 1.1416 and then moved above the 100 hour moving average at 1.1429. As I type, a new high for the day's being made at 1.14465.
It's a "fast break the other way" for the EURUSD as buyers steal the ball from the sellers, and the sellers are left chasing the market price back to the upside.
The EURUSD is not the only instrument seeing a rebound..
The
is also trading to a new session high after toying with a move below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.3539 and 1.3533.the low reach 1.3522 before rebounding higher GBPUSD
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union.
Read this Term After trading in a 40 pip trading range for 3+ days in the USDCHF, the pair broke above its high near 0.9263 and raised up to the next resistance area near 0.9288 and 0.92937 (the high reached 0.9296). Since then the price has tumbled back down, falling below a swing area at 0.9272 and 0.9277 ( see earlier post here), and also back below the previous ceiling at 0.9263, and retests its 100 hour moving average at 0.92429. The S&P index has returned back to it 100 day moving average at 4574.07 ( see earlier post here). The high price reached 4580.82, but has moved back below the 100 day moving average currently trading at 4572.09. I still believe that moving average will be a key barometer for the broader market today Crude oil made a run back to the upside after falling sharply. It currently trades back above the $91 level at $91.10. It traded as high as $91.38. The low for the day reached $89.05 on the spike low after the CPI before running back to the upside ( see earlier post here).
Needless to say markets are volatile and the initial reactions after the stronger than expected CPI data have now squeezed intraday traders "the other way).
The common theme is it seems no one/market is immune from the sharp "fast breaks the other way".
