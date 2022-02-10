EURUSD
The EURUSD squeeze back higher

The    EURUSD  has retraced all the CPI declines. Before the data, the EURUSD was trading at 114.34. The price moved down to 113.74. That level tested the 50% midpoint of the move up from last Thursday's low (ECB day - see pre-CPI post here outlining the targets). The low fell short of the rising 200 hour moving average at 1.1366.

Sellers turned the buyers, and after the price move back above the 1.1400 level for the second hourly bar after the release, shorts were squeezed further. The price moved above the 100 day moving average at 1.1416 and then moved above the 100 hour moving average at 1.1429. As I type, a new high for the day's being made at 1.14465.

It's a "fast break the other way" for the EURUSD as buyers steal the ball from the sellers, and the sellers are left chasing the market price back to the upside.

The EURUSD is not the only instrument seeing a rebound..

Needless to say markets are volatile and the initial reactions after the stronger than expected CPI data have now squeezed intraday traders "the other way).

The common theme is it seems no one/market is immune from the sharp "fast breaks the other way".