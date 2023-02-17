The EURUSD has continued the grind higher and has now reached the 100 hour MA at 1.0699 target (see earlier post). The high price just reached 1.06977 - just a pip or so short of that target.
You can expect some profit taking into the weekend in this area. The 200 hour MA is up at 1.0708 and it would take a move above that level, to increase the bullish bias. Recall from yesterday, the price stalled against the 200 hour moving average increasing the levels importance going forward.
Safe it to say, we will be going into the weekend with the price near the MA levels as the market ponders in the new week, whether the dollar moves higher (back down for the EURUSD) or lower (higher for the EURUSD). This area is a key barometer from a technical perspective.