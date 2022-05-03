EURUSD makes it above its 100 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term is starting the US session with a move above the 100 hour MA at 1.05281. Recall from yesterday, the price moved to the 100 hour MA and found sellers. The move lower based near 1.0508 and then 1.0490 late in the day.

That lower floor at 1.0490 - which is ahead of the cycle low from last week at 1.04703 - based the pair today and has been a launch for the move back above the 100 hour MA at 1.0528. The break above the 100 hour moving averages the first since April 22.

The break of the 100 hour moving average today is easier because it's lower than it was yesterday, and the day before, and the day before that, etc. . Although it is a easier hurdle, it still is a bullish development.

Having said that, there are number of hurdles ahead that need to be reached - and breached - in order to give the buyers more confidence. What we also do now know from the break of the moving average is that the 100 hour moving average is now a close risk level. Stay above and the "reaching and breaching" has a greater opportunity.

The high from yesterday at 1.05675 and the high from Friday's trade at 1.05922 are the next targets on the topside. Above that and traders will start to look toward the 200 hour moving average near 1.0642. The 38.2% retracement of the move down from the April 21 high is also in that area at 1.0648.

That succession of targets would really be the minimum if the buyers are to start to take even more control from the sellers. They would represent a normal corrective targets on a recovery highway. Risk - as mentioned - is now the 100 hour MA traders would not want to see a move back below that level.