EURUSD finding some support near a swing area going to 2020

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term moved lower yesterday and in the process retested a swing area going back to 2020 (see post here).

That swing area is above the extremes from that time. However, it is worthy of consideration ahead of the swing low extremes from 2020.Those lows come in at 107.265 (April 24 low) and 106.365 (March 20 low).

The area comes between 1.07642 and 1.0777 (see red numbered circles in the chart above). The low from last week did move briefly below that level, but rebounded back to the upside. Yesterday the price of the EURUSD stalled within the swing area. Today, the swing low for the day dipped below to a intraday low of 1.07605. However, momentum could not reach the low price from last week at 1.07568, and selling dried up. The price has since moved higher.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the dips below the swing area on the daily chart, have clearly been quick with limited momentum. Today's bounce has now seen the price of the EURUSD move back toward the falling 100 hour MA, along with swing highs from Friday and Monday also at the moving average level of 1.08207.

What next ?

Although there is dip buyers near aforementioned support levels in the EURUSD (down to 1.0764), the price rebound still needs to extend above the 1.08207 level to give the buyers more confidence (100 hour moving average and swing highs).

A move above the 100 hour moving average would be Step 1 in a corrective probing move to the upside. Step 2 would be to extend above the falling 200 hour moving average 1.08455 (green line in the chart above).

Ultimately, if the price cannot get above those technical moving average levels, the short term bias might be more positive (above floor area), but the intermediate and long term bias remains in the favor of the sellers.

EURUSD needs to get and stay above the 100 hour MA