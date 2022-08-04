GBPUSD retests the 200 hour MA

The GBPUSD has moved up in the North American session, and re-tests its 200 hour moving average 1.21392.

The price fell below that moving average level earlier today recall from yesterday on its dip lower, it also broke below the level for the 1st time since July 22, however, that break failed.

Sellers are leaning on the 1st test today. The level is a short term barometer for the buyers and sellers. Move above is more bullish. Stay below and the sellers maintain their short-term control.

