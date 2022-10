The GBPUSD moved to a new session high and closer to some key technical resistance. That resistance is between 1.1404 1.1459. Also a within that area is the falling 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 1.14524. The high price just reached 1.1433. That took out the London morning session high at 1.14285.

I would expect risk focused traders against the MA and topside of swing area on a test with stops on a break above.