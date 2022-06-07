GBPUSD stays below the 100 hour moving average

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. has been respecting its hourly moving averages. Going back to last week, the price found support against the 200 hour moving average (green line), found resistance against the 100 hour moving average (blue line) and then found resistance against both moving averages on June 2 and June 3.

Yesterday, the swing high in the GBPUSD moved above its 100 hour moving average, but stalled against the 200 hour moving average. The subsequent move to the downside saw momentum in the Asian session today. In the process to the downside, the pair moved below previous lows and also the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 13 low at 1.24705.

However momentum could not be sustained (found support near 1.24355 swing area, and the price snapped back higher.

Where did the snapback rally stall?

Near the 100 hour moving average of course (blue line).

The current price is at 1.2484. The 38.2% retracement at 1.24705 remains a target level to get to and through and stay below if the sellers are to assume more control (there is a old swing area down to 1.24656 as well). Move below that area and stay below would give sellers more confidence. Bounce off that level and sellers turn to buyers as the ups and downs continue..

What we know on the upside is that it would take a move back above the 100 hour moving average - and stay above - to give the buyers more hope (followed by a move above the 200 hour moving average). Until then, the tilt in the intermediate term is still in the favor of the sellers. Those ceilings against the moving averages have become a pattern.