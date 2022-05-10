GBPUSD bounces off June 2020 lows

The GBPUSD fell yesterday to the lowest level since June 29/June 30, 2021 when the low prices came in at 1.20509 and 1.20567. The low price yesterday reached 1.22602 just above that area. Traders leaned against the risk defining level (risk was defined and limited0 and pushed the price back higher. That area will continue to be a key barometer going forward. Stay above, and there is hope for further corrective probing to the upside. I spoke of that target in my post from last Friday HERE.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the post from Friday also spoke about getting above the double top from Friday's trade near 1.2379, and then the swing low (and old cycle low) from April 28 at 1.24107. Getting above those levels would be required for the buyers to start "winning".

Looking at yesterday's trade, the GBPUSD price did get above the Friday double top at 1.2379 (step 1), but failed on its run to the 1.24107 level (step 2). The high price yesterday reached 1.24052 (which was also near the 38.2% retracement of the move down from last week's high to last week's low at 1.24041).

The buyers could not get above those minimum target level. As a result, they continued to "not win". The sellers remained in control.

Today, the price has seen up and down price action within a fairly narrow trading range.

The high price in the GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term today reestablished the aforementioned double top from last Thursday near 1.2379 (the high reached 1.2375 in the Asian session today). The low price today stalled near a swing low from Friday and yesterday on the hourly chart near 1.2300 him (see red numbered circles in the chart below). Needless to say that level at 1.2300 is also nice round number and natural support level.

What next?

The story remains largely the same.

On the topside, getting above 1.2379 and 1.24107 are still minimum targets if the buyers are to start to "win" a little more. The 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below) at 1.24527 (and moving lower) is also a upside target to get to and through. That is near the 50% of the move down from last week and also near the swing low from May 4 - increasing the levels/areas importance.

On the downside, moving below the 1.2300 level would increase the bearish bias. Move below that level and focus returns to the 1.22509 to 1.22567 area from the daily chart. Move below that level and the door opens up for more downside momentum.

The roadmap is drawn for the GBPUSD. Sellers are more in control, but there is key support below which gives the sellers some cause for pause. A battle is on.

GBPUSD trades below MA but above some key support too