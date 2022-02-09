GBPUSD jobs higher for the third straight day

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term is working on a three day higher streak today. The gain on Monday was modest versus Friday's close. Yesterday after a choppy session, the pair also closed higher. Today, there has been more choppy up-and-down moves, but once again the the price is higher on the day. The price is up about 26 pips on the day after closing near 1.3542.

Although up for three straight days, the range for the week is only 99 pips so far. Although okay, with three straight days higher it somewhat reflects the choppy up-and-down move in that direction. There is room to roam for the week, and extend the trading range at some point. Will and extend higher or lower?

Technically, the price action today saw a move above the 100 hour moving average, and the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range at 1.35526 in the Asian session, then moved back below that same moving average/retracement level later in that session and into the early European session.

That move back below the key technical levels failed, and the pair has since moved higher peaking at 1.3588. That high was near swing highs and swing lows from February 2 and February 3 near 1.3584 to 1.3587. Sellers leaned.

The price currently is trading around 1.3566 as traders continue the ups and downs.

What now?

IF the move is to continue to the upside, other technical levels needed to be broken if the buyers are to keep the momentum going include the

Downward sloping trend line near 1.3595,

The 61.8% retracement of the 2022 trading range at 1.35987

A swing area between 1.35978 at 1.36026

Getting above each of those levels would increase the bullish bias, and have traders looking toward the high from last week at 1.36271 (there is a swing area between 1.36188 at 1.36271)

What would hurt the bullish bias?

A move back below the 100 hour moving average and 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range 1.35526 would not be a good development technically, it would likely lead to more buyers turned to sellers on the disappointment.

