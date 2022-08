The volume profile since 2020 shows that gold is weak vs. the USD, has lost the PoC, and is fighting with the VAL (value area low)

Current bearish trend supports Gold testing 1700

A weekly candle must close above VAL 1737 for bulls to advance. Gold price action may be manipulative, so bulls need 2 consecutive weekly bull candles to "confirm" a bullish reversal

Gold technical analysis: Gold futures is at value area low

