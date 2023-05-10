Google at their development conference is saying that they are integrating generative AI into their search.The fight is on with Microsoft. The early AI winner has been Microsoft with their OpenAI, but Google still dominates search vs Microsoft's Bing.

Shares of Google are trading up $2.56 or 2.39% at $109.90. The high price yesterday reached $110.15. The high price today was at $110.13. Looking at the daily chart, the prices back above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the February 2022 high at $109.39.