The major pairs in the forex market - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD - are off to a slow start with limited and up and down price action.

Nevertheless, the major technical levels are still in play that traders will be looking toward for bias and directional clues.

In this video, I look to outline those levels. The hope is that there is ultimately a shove and move outside the defined support or resistance targets. Find out what I am looking at and why in this video.