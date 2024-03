The USD is higher in early US trading. For the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD, the moves have taken the price to target levels. For the EURUSD it is the 200-day MA, for the USDJPY is a key swing area ceiling from February and March, and for the GBPUSD it is its 200-bar MA on the 4-hour chart. The tests of each found willing traders who have leaned.

