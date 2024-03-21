There is a lot of news to digest.

The Swiss National Bank surprised the markets with a interest-rate cut, leading the way on the cut side for the major currencies (the Bank of Japan raised rates earlier this week).

The Federal Reserve kept the rates unchanged yesterday but still are targeting three cuts in 2024.

The Bank of England kept rates unchanged with some dovish overtones which helps to keep the GBP underpressure

PMI flash manufacturing data in Europe was weaker than expectations which keeps the ECB in play, but they still see June as a potential launch for a rate cut

The news has the EURUSD and GBPUSD moving lower. The USDJPY has seen down and up flows so far today.

What about the technicals?

In this video, I take a look at where we now stand from a technical perspective with a focus on bias, risk, targets.