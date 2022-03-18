The major indices are opening lower, but off their premarket low levels as well. The S&P and NASDAQ are still down for the first time in four days but on track for the best week since February 2021. The Dow is on track for its best week since November 2020.
A snapshot of the market shows:
Dow industrial average down -143.05 points or -0.41% at 34337.72 S&P index down -10.78 points or -0.24% at 4400.88 NASDAQ index down -35.01 points or -0.26% 13579.77 Russell 2000 down -3.01 points or -0.15% had 2062.00
Technically, the NASDAQ index moved above its 200 hour moving average for the first time since all the way back on January 4 yesterday. The price is trading above and below that moving average today at 13544.56. The MA will be a key technical barometer going forward.
NASDAQ index traded above and below its 200 hour MA
Spot is trading down $11.50 or -0.59% at $1930.60 gold
Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss.
Read this Term WTI crude oil is trading up at $104.51. That's up from the settle price yesterday at $102.98 bitcoin is trading at $40,511 which is fairly steady on the day and versus the 5 PM level yesterday
In the US debt market, the two year
higher after Fed's Waller's hawkish comments. The yield curve get flatter with the 5-10 year yields are near parity: yield
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk.
Read this Term two year 1.96%, +4 basis points five year 2.158%, +1.2 basis points 10 year 2.162%, -0.12 basis points 30 year 2.435%, -3 point basis points ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW