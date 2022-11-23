Watch the following 60 second video to see a quick technical analysis snapshot of Nasdaq futures, based on simple daily candles, volume and one of the most watched technical indicators. In short, Nasdaq is looking bullish as buying volume dominates the double bottom pattern and the daily candles are above the 20 EMA (exponential moving average).

Swing traders or long term buyers should be careful and probably abort the bullish premise , if 2 consecutive daily candles close below the daily 20 EMA .

In short, bulls are looking better than bears at this spot , as Nasdaq futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term (NQ) is around 11735.

I usually do not post price charts of such low time frames, like the 5 minute below, but future intraday traders, who possibly seek additional guidance, can have a look at the regression channel below, which is also a potential bull flag (and can consider entering a Long at the possible breakout up of the bull flag, at apx. X marked below), as well as watch the purple line above it , which is yesterday's close .

Nasdaq 5 min chart. Bulls can look for a break out up.