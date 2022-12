I've been keeping an eye on the NZD/JPY chart because it's been flirting with the best levels since 2015. It was able to break out to a seven-year high today but couldn't hold onto the upside. After reaching 88.14 the pair is now 24 pips lower to 87.59.

The reversal from a new high isn't a great look but it has come after six-straight days of gains an a minefield of central bank risks in the next two days.