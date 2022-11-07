NZDUSD completes the down and up lap

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term moved up toward the high from November 2 on Friday and found early sellers against the level. The high on November 2 reached 0.59406. The high on Friday reached 0.59354 just short of that level.

Today, the price rotated lower at the open and was able to extende back below the brokenn 38.2% and swing area between 0.58667 to 0.5876. The low in the first bar today reached 0.5855 before rotating back to the upside and reaching to high from last week and a new high by less than 4 pips. Sellers leaned after completing the down and up lap.

What now?

The "double top" would need to be broken to next target the topside channel trend line at 0.5975 area. Get above, and the door opens more for the pair with the 50% of the move down from August 12 high (not shown) at 0.5989 as the next target.

If the sellers against the high exert more control, getting to and through the 38.2% retracement and swing area between 058667 and 0.58764 would be the targets.

Drilling to the 5 minute chart below,

The rising 100 bar moving average (blue line in the chart below) comes in at 0.59199.

The 38.2% retracement of the day's trading range comes in at 0.59104.

The 200 bar moving average (green line in the chart below) comes in at 0.59047 and

The 50% midpoint of the day's range comes in at 0.5900.

All those targets would him need to be broken to increase the bearish bias and give the sellers more confidence that a short term top (double top) is in place. Absent that and the sellers are not winning. There will be the expectations of a new high with the topside targets from the 4-hour chart eyed.

NZDUSD targets on the downside to increase bearish bias