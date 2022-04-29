NZDUSD is trading below its 50% midpoint

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term is ending the week near the lows for the week/year and lowest level since July 2020. Looking at the daily chart, the pair is also trading just below the 50% currently at 0.64655. Stay below and move lower next week and the pair will start to target the 0.6377 area which is near lows going back to June 2020. It is also near a downward sloping trendline on the daily chart (see red and green numbered circles).

Drilling to the hourly chart, the pair ticked higher in the Asian session today and approached the 50% of the move down from the high this week and ahead of the 100 hour MA (blue line).

However, the momentum stalled ahead of that retracement/MA level at 0.6547. The high price reached 0.6542 before sellers leaned and pushed the price back to the downside. The gains from the first half of the day, were fully retraced and then some in the 2nd half. The last target on the hourly is the low for the week at 0.6451.

Ultimately it would take a move back above the falling 100 hour MA (blue line in the chart below) and 50% retracement level is to tilt at least some of the bias back to the upside. Absent that, and the sellers remain in firm control.

NZDUSD stay below the 50% and 100 day moving average today

Helping the downside today is the continuation of the selling the stocks and movement out of risk. The NASDAQ index is now down close to 500 points on the day or -3.85%. The Dow industrial average is down over 800 points or -2.44%. The S&P index is down 141 points or -3.31%.