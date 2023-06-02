On the daily chart below, we can see that May was a great month for the USD as the strong economic data made the market to reprice interest rates expectations on the more hawkish side. We even got a breakout of the March low recently, but the sellers couldn’t sustain the momentum as they started to get big headwinds. In fact, NZDUSD rallied in the past two days as the market started to unwind hawkish bets due to some Fed officials talking about a pause in June to wait for more data and decide in July.

Moreover, yesterday’s soft data in the ISM Manufacturing PMI and Unit Labour Cost reports supported the idea of a pause in June. If the next set of data doesn’t surprise to the upside, then we should see NZDUSD rallying all the way towards the 0.6181 level where we can find confluence from the trendline, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the red 21 moving average.

NZDUSD Technical Analysis

NZDUSD Daily

On the 4 hour chart below, we can see that we had already some signals of a weakening bearish momentum from the price divergence with the MACD. Sure enough, we got a pullback, that may even become a reversal if the data starts to disappoint.

The buyers’ target is of course the 0.6181 resistance and the cross to the upside of the moving averages is currently supporting the idea of another wave of buying pressure to come. If NZDUSD reaches the 0.6181 resistance, we can expect the sellers leaning on that level with a defined risk just above the resistance to target a break below the 0.5985 low.

NZDUSD 4 hour

On the 1 hour chart below, we can see that we have a bullish structure at the moment with the last higher low standing at the 0.6058 level. This zone between the 0.6058 and 0.6084 coupled with the red 21 moving average will be the buying area for the buyers with a stop just below it. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price to break through that zone to pile in and extend the selloff into the 0.5985 low first and the 0.5820 level next.

NZDUSD 1 hour

Today, the attention will be on the NFP report, and there are several potential outcomes to consider: