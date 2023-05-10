NZDUSD backs off from swing area

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most continued its move to the upside today by making a new high going back to February 14, 2022. The high price extended above the April high of 0.63765, reaching 0.63801. Looking at the daily chart, the price did stall ahead of the top of a swing area between 0.6363 and 0.63891 (see red numbered circles on the chart above). Getting above 0.63891 increase the bullish bias. It was not meant to be so far today.

Drilling to the hourly chart, the corrective low price yesterday reached down toward a old ceiling near the 0.6313 – 0.6315 area (see red numbered circles on the chart below). Getting below that area is still needed to increase /confirm the bearish bias. The rising 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot at 0.63187 and rising trend line near the swing area, are also downside targets that would need to be broken to increase and confirm the bearish bias in the short term at least.

The price has been trending to the upside since bottoming at 0.61116 back on April 26. The price has moved up around 270 pips in 10 trading days.