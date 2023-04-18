In this simple technical analysis, long term, yet a very simple one, I present a 'technical map' of the stock market, as reflected by the S&P 500 (ES). I start with the monthly timeframe where each candle is 1 month, exploring the big picture of what has transpired since 2009 and providing insights on the current market situation. I maintain a slighly bullish view till the market will test the 4400 later this year.
Key points: within the above S&P 500 technical analysis video
- Long-term uptrend since 2009 with multiple touch points
- Channel patterns providing guidance on market direction
- Short-term consolidation patterns indicating potential future moves
- Importance of weekly and daily candlestick patterns in determining market sentiment
- Possible disconnect between markets and economies
Technical analysis overview:
- The S&P 500 has been in a consistent uptrend since 2009, with a clear channel visible on the charts
- Touch points on this channel have occurred at key market moments, including the March 2020 lows and October 2021's V-shaped recovery
- A secondary, purple channel has also formed, starting in January 2022, with multiple touch points indicating its significance
- Currently, the market is in a bullish mode, with a breakout above the top end of the purple channel
Recent developments for the S&P 500 emini futures:
- A consolidation or bull flag pattern is forming after the breakout, suggesting further upside potential
- An anticipated target of 4200 is within reach, barring any sudden crashes or negative earnings reports
- The bigger picture remains bullish for the year, despite contrary economic news or household sentiments
Looking ahead at the S&P 500 till the end of 2023:
- A possible test of the 4400 level could be on the horizon, though not necessarily in a straight path
- Key levels to watch include 3950, which would signify a break below both the purple and primary channel, potentially indicating a shift from bullish to bearish sentiment. If 2 consecutive weekly candles close below the big channel shown in the above technical analysis video, my premise would change from bull to bear
Conclusion: In summary, our technical analysis of the S&P 500 reveals a predominantly bullish market outlook. By utilizing channel patterns, candlestick analysis, and an understanding of the disconnect between markets and economies, investors and traders can better navigate the stock market landscape.