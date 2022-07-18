We look at what the stock market did today and where it is at, via the Russell 2000 futures

Profit takers seem to be waiting at the resistance line shown in the stock market technical analysis video below and the Russell futures may sell off till the value area high (VAH) of the range or the exponential moving average (EMA20) of the 4 hour candle price chart

Crypto rallied nicely and may be printing a double top. If we consider recent correlation between Bitcoin and the futures markets, then this might be a hint to look at, which strengthens the possibilty of selling that comes next

Still, the selling may be temporary and we show what price levels to watch next

Netflix is reporting earnings tommorrow and may influence the entire sentiment of the market. It is reasonable to believe that following a 15% surge in NFLX in the last 2 trading days, traders would tend to mitigate risk by lowering overall positions, which means selling to lower their size. Following the earnings and stock market reaction, traders will have more information and confidence for their next steps

The following chart shows a summary of the today's stock market technical analysis snapshot as represented by the Russell, and the other indices are in similar situations, following a rally of love for the bulls but resistance awaits. It may be temporary and bulls should keep an eye out for a possible 4th attempt to break the red line resistance:

Stock market today, a technical analysis snapshot

Always trade the stock market or the Russell futures at your own risk. Visit ForexLive for technical analysis and interesting perspectives.