The major US stock indices are moving to new session highs. The Dow industrial average is still down on the day, but the S&P and NASDAQ index are both in the black and trading near highs.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -21.66 points or -0.07% at 31853.07

S&P index +17.4 points or 0.44% at 3977.42

NASDAQ index up 97 points or 0.82% at 11995.23

Russell 2000 is still negative at -6.67 points or -0.36% at 1821.14

Nasdaq looks toward 38.2% retracement

Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index the next target comes in above at 12124.37. That is where the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March 30 high cuts across. IF the buyers are to take more control, getting back above the 38.2% is the minimum retracement target to get over the plain-vanilla correction hurdle. Absent that, and the rebound is just a normal correction in bearish market.

On the downside, staying above the swing highs from June 27 and July 8 near 11677 and 11754 would keep the buyers in play.