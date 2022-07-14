That headline is me paraphrasing (and well overstating, to be honest) a note from JP Morgan.

On the NASDAQ, JPM note: on its gain:

was able to reverse higher and make a gain, behaviour that has become increasingly frequent

Analysts at JPM then go on to draw a curious implication, saying that:

it may be the case that some folks who played Energy earlier in the year are putting their profits into Tech

---

That would be a regime change if ever there was one. Or maybe just tech is cheap enough to warrant the punt?

Nasdaq weekly candles. JPM suggesting slowing downside momentum:

As a ps., I'm not writing off energy just yet, I think this guy has made a reasonable point: