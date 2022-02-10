The strongest weakest of the major currencies

The US CPI data will be released at 8:30 AM ET. the expectations are that the YoY will move up to 7.3% from 7.0% (another new 4 decade high). The MoM is expected to rise by 0.5% vs December. The Core YoY is expected at 5.9% vs 5.5% last month.

Ahead of the release, the AUDUSD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed to lower. The EURUSD remains within the range from yesterday. The GBPUSD has retraced much of the move down from yesterday's North American session.The USDJPY spiked higher in the London session (anticipation of the data), and trades at new highs for the month.

US stocks are mixed in premarket/pre-data trading with the Dow higher in the S&P and NASDAQ lower.

US yields are little changed ahead of the 30 year bond auction at 1 PM ET. The three and 10 year auctions were met with strong demand from international investors leading the way.

The price of crude oil is trading higher after the correction earlier this week has run out of steam. The inventory data yesterday showed a surprise drawdown of over 4 million barrels, reminding traders of the demand.

In addition to the CPI data, the weekly jobless claims Jobless Claims Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets. Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets. Read this Term data will be released at 8:30 AM. Expectations are for 230 K versus 238K last week.

IN other markets as North American traders enter for the day shows:

Spot gold is trading down $0.81 or-0.04% $1831.73

Spot silver is trading up five cents or +0.22% the $23.35

WTI crude oil is trading plus $0.60 at $90.26

Natural gas futures are trading down three cents at $3.97

The price of bitcoin is trading at $44,688.61.the high for the day has so far reached $45,200. The low for the day is at 43,006 and $25

German DAX, +0.5%

France's CAC, unchanged

UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%

Spain's Ibex, +0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.5%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with little changes. Italian yields which got within 5 or so pips of parity vs the equivalent US 10 year yield, are at 14.2 basis points currently

The benchmark European 10 year yields are mixed