The Bank of Canada will announce their rate decision at 10 AM ET. What is expected? Is there potential for a surprise? What technical levels are in play and why?

Find out all the key pieces to be aware and be prepared for that event.

IN the morning video, I also take a look at the EURUSD and the USDJPY to kick start your trading day. The EURUSD is finding support buyers against its 100 hour MA. The USDJPY moved below its 100 hour MA in the early NY session but has snapped back higher on a failed break.