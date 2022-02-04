The strongest to weakest currencies

As the North American session begins, the EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others. The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others. Read this Term is the strongest of the major currencies Currencies Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country’s or countries’ economy, due to the perception of value held by the population that uses that currency.For example, the United States dollar, (symbol $, code USD), or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also known as fiat money, since they are not linked to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. Such metals were traditionally used as the main method of payment, since they held real and actual value. Even after the introduction of paper notes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th Century, meaning a unit of money could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to Trade Currencies?The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It has also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital money, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has generated interest and uptake of digital currencies, whilst providing relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, via exchanges and brokers, similar to trading foreign currencies, known as the foreign exchange market. Forex is the world’s largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY). Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country’s or countries’ economy, due to the perception of value held by the population that uses that currency.For example, the United States dollar, (symbol $, code USD), or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also known as fiat money, since they are not linked to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. Such metals were traditionally used as the main method of payment, since they held real and actual value. Even after the introduction of paper notes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th Century, meaning a unit of money could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to Trade Currencies?The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It has also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital money, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has generated interest and uptake of digital currencies, whilst providing relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, via exchanges and brokers, similar to trading foreign currencies, known as the foreign exchange market. Forex is the world’s largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY). Read this Term while the AUD is the weakest. The USD is tilting to the upside with gains against all the major currencies with the exception of the EUR and the JPY. The strongest gains verse the AUD, CAD and NZD.

The US jobs report will be released at 8:30 AM ET with expectations for US job gains of 145K (although estimates are varied). If there is a tilt, it would be to definitely be to the downside (see: Another warning about downside risk to Friday's NFP report).

Recall the ADP nonfarm payroll estimate came in at -301K. Fed governors have been warning of a weaker than expected jobs report due to omicron. The initial claims data point at to that as well as they were higher during the survey week (and month).

Canada will also release her jobs report at 8:30 AM within employment change expected -121.5K due to omicron. That comes after a 54.7K gain last month. The unemployment rate is expected at 6.3% versus 5.9%.

Most of the key earnings are now out after Amazon's stellar EPS beat yesterday after the close.

EPS $27.75 which smashed estimates of $3.65

Rev $137.41 vs137.55 est.

However, earnings were boosted by a one-off gain of about $11.8 billion on Rivian shares, leading to a nearly doubling from a year ago the net profit numbers. Rivian shares have since fallen 40% since the end of the year.

The good news is that Amazon Web services continue to turn out cash with a profit of $5 billion. The company did lose $1.8 million on its core e-commerce due to higher costs. However, they announced a hike in their subscriptions for the new year to account for those increases (up about $20 for the year).

US stocks are set open mixed with the NASDAQ and S&P higher. But the Dow is lower. US yields are also mixed with the short end higher and the longer end lower. European yields are also higher after the ECB hinted finally that they may look to raise rates in 2022.

In other markets, the morning snapshot shows:

Spot gold is trading up $6.19 or 0.35% $1811.

Spot silver is up eight cents or 0.34% at $22.48

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.90 at $92.17. That represents another seven year high for the crude oil as concerns about Russia/Ukraine remain elevated

The price of bitcoin is trading higher at $37,942

The premarket for US stocks, the major indices are mixed:

Dow industrial average -101 points. After yesterday's -518.17 point decline

S&P index +8 points. After yesterday's -111.94 point decline

NASDAQ index +110 points after yesterday's -538.73 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices are lower as they play catch-up to the sharp falls in the US stocks yesterday afternoon:

German DAX, -1.25%

France's CAC -0.7%

UK's FTSE 100 unchanged

Spain's Ibex -1.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.45%

In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with the short end higher and the longer end lower

US yields are mixed

In the European debt market, yields are mostly higher after the ECB signaled the potential for a rate hike in 2022 at their policy meeting yesterday.

European benchmark 10 year yields are higher