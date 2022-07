The EURUSD (see video from yesterday as well HERE), and the GBPUSD moved lower but found support after weaker than expected PMI data today. The USDJPY corrected to the 200 hour MA earlier in the day and found willing sellers. It approaches a key support area on the downside.

What are the technicals that are driving those currency pairs in the morning video for July 22, 2022.

USDJPY moves toward key support target