The JPY is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as European traders look to exit.
A snapshot of the forex market as European traders exit
Taking a quick look at some of the technicals for the major currency pairs:
: The USDJPY is lower on the day and in the process moved below a swing area between 114.759 and 114.834. The low price reached 114.703. The current price is trading at 114.897. Moving back below the 114.759 level would increase the bearish bias and have traders looking toward the swing low from February 22 at 114.492 followed by the 100 day moving average at 114.405. On the topside, the 115.00 level is the first upside target followed by the falling 200 hour moving average at 115.08. The 100 hour moving averages cuts across at 115.193 and would be another target to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control. The price has not traded below its 100 day moving average since September 23, 2021. USDJPY
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency.
Read this Term : The EURUSD moved to a new 2022 low as European traders exited for the day. The move took out the low from last week at 1.11056. The pair is trading to a new session low of 1.1091 as I type. With the pair trading at the lowest level since May 2020, traders will look toward resistance as the guiding light for the short term technicals. Staying below the swing low from January 28, 2022 at 1.11207 would keep the sellers firmly in control. Move above and there could be a slowing of the downward momentum as traders become disappointed on the break lower. There is not a lot of support until the 1.1018 level which was near swing highs going back to May 2020 EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
Read this Term GBPUSD. The GBPUSD is also trading to new session lows as traders exit for the day and Europe. The low price just reached 1.3308 and in the process moved below the low price from yesterday at 1.33157. Earlier, the price fell below the swing low levels from the end of January between 1.33574 and 1.33739. Admittedly that area was broken on Thursday of last week and again yesterday, but the price snapback higher and above that swing area. This is the third move below that swing area, and traders will once again be using it as a risk defining level. Stay below 1.3357 – 1.33739 and the sellers are firmly in control. The low price from last Thursday at 1.3272 is the next major target. AUDUSD: The AUDUSD has moved to a new session low of 0.72414. In the process, the price is getting closer to the 100 day moving average at 0.72358. Recall from going back to February 10, February 23, and February 25, the price tested the 100 day moving average and found sellers. There was a break above on February 23 which moved to a high of 0.72831, but the break only lasted around 12 or so hours. Yesterday the process broke above the MA again and made a new high for the year at 0.7289 during trading today. However all the gains today have been erased and the 100 day moving average is back in play. Move back below the 100 day moving average and the selling could intensify with the 100 hour moving average at 0.72135 and the 200 hour moving average at 0.7210 as the next downside targets. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW