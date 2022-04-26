The JPY is the strongest while the GBP is the weakest. The US dollar is mixed with modest gains verse the EUR, GBP and CAD, and modest declines versus the JPY, AUD and NZD. The USDJPY is lower for the 2nd day in a row and did move to the lowest level in a week. The pair is testing its 200 hour moving average after dipping below the level in trading today (but only briefly). The USDJPY has been above its 200 hour moving average since April 1. The last hourly bar was the first close below that moving average but only by a small amount. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 127.601. The current price is trading at 127.568. Japan PM Kishida said that rapid FX moves are undesirable
Sellers in the USDJPY are making a play helped by the lower yields in the US. The 10 year yield is down to 2.77% after trading as high as 2.981% last week. The US treasury will auction off 2 year notes at 1 PM ET
US stocks are trading lower after the rebound yesterday led to gains in the major indices. Microsoft and Alphabet report after the close along with others. Later this week Meta, Amazon, Apple, PayPal, Ford, Intel, McDonald's, Merck, Exxon Mobil, Chevron will all report in what is the biggest earnings week in this quarter. Meanwhile markets are still by digesting the Twitter sell to Elon Musk. Twitter reports their earnings on Thursday before the bell but it is somewhat of a moot point given the purchase price is set of $54.20.
Russia's Lavrov warns the world not to underestimate the serious risk of a nuclear war over Ukraine.
In China, the PBOC promised more support for the economy especially industries and small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic as they continue to test millions of citizens for Covid an attempt to prevent further lockdowns. The central bank has urged banks to continue lending to real estate which is still reeling from the massive oversupply. With lockdowns, the real estate market is even more clogged up.
There a number of US releases including building permits, Durable Goods orders, US home price index, Case Schiller home price index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New home sales and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. Remember there is no Fed speak this week as the Federal Reserve will meet next week and as a result they are in their quiet period ahead of that meeting.
In other markets:
Spot gold is trading up $6.10 or 0.32% $1904.04
Spot silver is up $0.15 or 0.66% $23.70
crude oil is trading up $0.90 at $99.40
Bitcoin is trading up $29 at $40,469
In the premarket for US stocks the major indices are lower after Monday's rebound. After the close Microsoft, alphabet, Visa, GM, Chipotle will all be released their earnings
Dow industrial average down -130 points after yesterday's 238.06 point gain
S&P index -15 points after yesterday's 24.34 point gain
NASDAQ index down -52 points after yesterday's 165.56 point gain