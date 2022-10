The morning FX technical report sets the parameters, the biases, the risks for your trading TODAY. Spend some time. Take a look, and understand what levels are in play for your trading today and why.

Fast forward to your favorite currency pair:

EURUSD ().46)

USDJPY (3:14)

GBPUSD (4:40)

USDCHF (6:52)

USDCAD (8:33)