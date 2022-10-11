GBPUSD falls to a new session low
The BOE Bailey comments have helped to reverse the GBPUSD lower and the USD back to the upside. Just an hour or so ago, a number of major indices were testing their 100/ 200 hour MA levels on the USD selling (see video here). Those levels stalled the moves in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD and NZDUSD. The pairs are now welll off those level.
it is reaching to new session lows, just a couple hours after moving up to and through its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above), but falling short of its higher 200 hour MA (green line in the chart above). Sellers leaned near the area, and the comments from Bailey are giving more of a shove to downside and to new session lows. GBPUSD
The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union.
Looking at the hourly chart above, the price has also now move below the 1.1019 level (was a swing low from September 30 and again yesterday). Earlier today the price dipped below that level only to snap back to the upside.
The current prices trading at 1.0972. The 1.1019 level is now a risk defining level. Stay below is more bearish.The low reached 1.0963
On the downside, the 50% retracement of the move up from the September 26 low comes in at 1.0924 and is the next major target for the shorts. That level also corresponds with swing levels going back to the end of September (see red numbered circles on the chart above).
Other currency pairs are following suit.
: The EURUSD did not quite reach its 100 hour moving average at 0.9778 (the high price reached 0.9774), but is currently trading back down at 0.9696 and looks toward the New York session low at 0.96899. A move lower will look to enter a swing area between 0.9662 and 0.96836. The 0.9662 level was the low of a swing area going by all the way back to June to October 2002 between 0.9662 and 0.9708 (not shown). EURUSD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
EURUSD found sellers against the 100H MA
USDJPY: The USDJPY is trading to a new session high and looks to test the high price from September at 145.90. The current prices trading at 145.88. Recall the Bank of Japan came in and intervened at that old high price. With the clock ticking toward the Asian session, traders might be a little bit hesitant to move higher despite the fact that the fundamentals certainly support buying the USD and selling the JPY.
USDJPY tests the high from September
USDCHF: The USDCHF was an other pair that moved down to test its 100 hour moving average on the earlier dollar selling, but found support buyers against level (100 hour moving average is at 0.9922). The reversal higher in the dollar has the USDCHF now trading up at 0.99722 the parity level (the price just reached 0.99787). The parity level is the next upside target. Buyers are still in control.
USDCHF bounces off its 100 hour moving average
USDCAD: The USDCAD also tested its 100 hour moving average on the USD selling just an hour of so ago at 1.3721. The current prices trading back above the 1.3800 level at 1.3809.
USDCAD bounces off its 100 hour moving average
US stocks also reversed lower.
The S&P index is back below the 200 week moving average at 3600. Currently trades at 3578.74, down -34 points or -0.95%. The NASDAQ index is down -163 points or -1.54% at 10379. The Dow industrial average is trading above and below unchanged