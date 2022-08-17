The USD has moved a little lower after the FOMC meeting minutes. The Fed anticipates further rate hikes, but is more data dependent and comments that it would likely to be appropriate to slow tightening pace at some point. The last comment did not have to be made, but was indicative of getting closer to a stall point.

USDJPY falls away from swing area
  • AUDUSD: The AUDUSD is another pair (similar to the GBPUSD) that found support buyers near the 50% retacemnt level at 0.69085 (see video here). The price rise saw the price move back above resistance near 0.69455. The broken 38.2% retracement of the move up from the July low comes in at 0.69623.
AUDUSD moves away from 50% retracement level