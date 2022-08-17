The USD has moved a little lower after the FOMC meeting minutes. The Fed anticipates further rate hikes, but is more data dependent and comments that it would likely to be appropriate to slow tightening pace at some point. The last comment did not have to be made, but was indicative of getting closer to a stall point.
- EURUSD : The EURUSD moved up to a high 1.0194 from 1.0168. The pair remains within the days trading range. The previous high price reached 1.0198
- GBPUSD. The GBPUSD stalled the fall at the 50% retracement today at 1.2026 (see earlier video outlining that support level) THe price has now moved above a swing area at 1.20648 which is a target to get to and through, but the falling 100 and 200 hour MAs remain as topside targets to get above if the buyers are to take more control .
- USDJPY: The USDJPY got close but could not extend above the high price from August 8 at 135.575. The high price reach 135.493 and stalled. The price moved back below the 50% midpoint of the move down from the July 14 high at 134.882. There is a swing area 134.34 and 134.587.
- AUDUSD: The AUDUSD is another pair (similar to the GBPUSD) that found support buyers near the 50% retacemnt level at 0.69085 (see video here). The price rise saw the price move back above resistance near 0.69455. The broken 38.2% retracement of the move up from the July low comes in at 0.69623.