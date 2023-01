Both the US PPI and retail sales came out weaker than expectations as the tide continues to turn in some of the economic data in the US including inflation. That has led to the dollar moving lower. What is done to the technicals including the bias and risk the funding levels.

In this video report, I take a detailed technical look at the levels in play for the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD. What is the bias (bullish or bearish and why)? What are the risks? Where are the next key targets?