The USD has moved lower after the weaker than expected PPI data. Stocks are higher with the Dow futures implying a gain of 375 points or so. The S&P is up about 75 points and the Nasdaq is up about 320 points.

Yields are lower with the 10 year down -8.4 basis points at 3.782%.

In the forex,

the EURUSD moved above its 200 day MA at 1.0428, and ran to a high of 1.0480, but has moved back to retest the 200 day MA. Key level today. Close above would be the first since June 2021

The USDJPY moved lower and sniffed the 38.2% of the huge move higher in 2022 at 137.24. The price over the last 2 days have been able to stay below the broken 100 day MA at 140.834. That range from the 38.2% to the 100 day MA is the trading range for this pair.

The GBPUSD moved above 1.2000 on the news and moved to a high of 1.20283. That got close to the 50% of the 2022 trading range att 1.20499. Was it close enough for traders to lean and give cause for pause for the rally? It certainly is a risk and bias defining target on the topside.

The USDCAD has been able to hold support on the downside where swing area, 38.2% and 100 day MA have all stalled the fall near 1.3207 to 1.32342 area. The buyers leaned and the price moved modestly higher on the successful tests.