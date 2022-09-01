USDCAD backs off from 2022 highs

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term moved to a high of 1.3207 today and in the process got within 15 pips of the 2022 high from July at 1.3222. Close but sellers leaned. The price has rotated back down.

That move lower has now seen the price move back to an old trend line at 1.3160 area. That trend line connected highs from September 2021, December 2021, May 2022. In July the trend line was broken, but the day after the break higher, sellers came in near the old trend line. The price rotated lower for the rest of the month and did not bottom again until August.

What now?

If the price action can repeat itself and move back below the old trend line, it would be a catalyst to start a corrective move lower. I would watch a move below the July 15 high at 1.3133 for a confirmation target to get to and throuugh.

Absent that, technically, the buyers are still in control

Key time on the daily chart for the USDCAD.