Crude oil trades to the highest level since March 25

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $114.20. That's up $3.71 or 3.36% the high price for the day reached $114.90. The low price was down at $108.11.

Technically, the price moved above a topside trend line today near $110.10. The price also moved above the swing high from May 5 at $111.37. The pair traded to the highest level since March 25. The next target comes against the March 24 high at $116.64. It would take a move back below the $111.37 level to give the sellers more comfort, followed by a move back below the broken trend line near $110.10