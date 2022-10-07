The US dollar has moved higher as the better than expected jobs report does not pour any water on the expectations for a Fed let-up any time soon.

  • US stocks are tumbling
  • Yields are moving higher as well.

What are the charts telling us in the major currency pairs?

In this video I outline the technicals for those pairs. What are technical bias' and why? What are the targets? What risk levels are in play?

It is time to get your feet under you and understand where we stand.

* Start times for the currency pair are in parentheses.