NY Fed Pres. Williams doesn't rule out a fed hike if needed. That has the market on edge and the US dollar moving higher. Rates are also higher with the 10 year now up 4.2 basis points.

EURUSD: The EURUSD is back below the swing area outlined in the kickstart video at 1.0655. It moves back toward its 100-day moving average 1.06419.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is moving back within the swing area between 1.2427 and 1.2449, and away from its 50% midpoint at 1.24646.

USDJPY: The USDJPY is moving to a new high, but at the same time is not running. A topside trend line and then the highs from earlier this week are targets (see chart above). The good news for buyers is the 38.2% of the recent move higher is continuing to hold support. The buyers are winning. The seller are not in control if the correction CANNOT get below the 38.2% of just the last trend move higher.

USDCHF: The USDCHF is back above the 200 hour MA (green line) at 0.9098 and also above the 0.9100 level. A swing level this week (and last) is at 0.9112 and the 100 hour MA (blue line on chart below) is at 0.9120. Get above it, and the buyers take more control.