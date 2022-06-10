The initial reaction was for the US dollar to move sharply higher after the higher-than-expected CPI. However some of the gains are being retraced.

Looking at the EURUSD, the pair has now moved below the 50% of the move up from the May 13 low at 1.05673 and trades at the lowest level since May 20.

US stocks are lower with the NASDAQ now down 160 points. The Dow industrial average is lower by -268 points. . The S&P is down -43 points currently

The 10 year yield is trading down 1.9 basis points, but the 2 year yield is up 8.4 basis points as the market adjusts to the potential for a hard landing as the Fed is forced to react more aggressively, pushing the economy into a recession

Looking at some of the major currency pairs:

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is now trading at new session lows at 1.23939 it and below the 50% midpoint of the move up from the May 12 low. That level comes in at 1.2410. On the move to the downside the price moved below the Tuesday at 1.2429

USDJPY: The USDJPY initially move higher but has rotated back toward the levels seen before the release. The high price extended up to 134.41. The post release low has moved down to 133.50. The current price is at 133.83.