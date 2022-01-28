The major US stock indices have turned positive on the day.

The gains are led by the NASDAQ which is currently up 201 points or 1.53% on the day

The Dow industrial average is up 50 points or 0.14% at 34207

the S&P index is up 35.7 points or 0.83% at 4363.

The Russell 2000 which closed down over -20% from its all-time high is currently trading unchanged at 1931.31.

Apple which reported better than expected earnings and spoke well of the first quarter is currently up around $9.37 or 5.9%. The stock went into the earnings release sitting right near its 100 day moving average at $158.10. The beat helped to push the price back higher and the price is currently back above its mid December swing low at $167.45 and its early January swing low at $168.14.

