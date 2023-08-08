The USD is running higher vs all the major currencies. The Chinese stock markets are set open lower which is helping to lead to a run higher in the US dollar.
Technically, there are some breaks and some of the major currency pairs.
- EURUSD: The EURUSD has fallen below its 200-hour moving average at 1.09935. The next target comes against its 100-hour moving average 1.09703.
- USDJPY broke above its 100-hour moving average earlier at 142.618 and then the high prices from Friday at 1.4288. The current price is trading at 143.08 after trading to a session high of 143.159. The next target area comes between 143.439 and 143.538.
- GBPUSD: The GBPUSD sniffed it 200-hour moving average near 1.27922, but could not sustain momentum, and has since rotated back into a swing area between 1.2738 and 1.2759. The current price is trading at 1.2761. On further selling pressure, its 100-hour moving average comes in a 1.27353
- USDCAD: The USDCAD spiked up to a high of 1.3393. That was just short of its 100-day moving average at 1.33943. Yesterday the price tested that 100-day moving average and found willing sellers. The current price is trading at 1.33908
- AUDUSD: The AUDUSD fell below its 100-hour moving average of 0.6564 and has continued down to a session low of 0.6539. The 100-hour moving average is now a risk level. Staying below keeps the sellers in control. The low price from last week at 0.65135 is the next target
- NZDUSD: The NZDUSD fell back below its 100-hour moving average of 0.60934. Yesterday the price traded above and below that moving average level on a number of different occasions. The current price trades at 0.6079.
See earlier video for a technical view of the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD.