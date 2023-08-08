The USD is the strongest. The JPY is the weakest.

The USD is running higher vs all the major currencies. The Chinese stock markets are set open lower which is helping to lead to a run higher in the US dollar.

Technically, there are some breaks and some of the major currency pairs.

EURUSD: The EURUSD has fallen below its 200-hour moving average at 1.09935. The next target comes against its 100-hour moving average 1.09703.

USDJPY broke above its 100-hour moving average earlier at 142.618 and then the high prices from Friday at 1.4288. The current price is trading at 143.08 after trading to a session high of 143.159. The next target area comes between 143.439 and 143.538.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD sniffed it 200-hour moving average near 1.27922, but could not sustain momentum, and has since rotated back into a swing area between 1.2738 and 1.2759. The current price is trading at 1.2761. On further selling pressure, its 100-hour moving average comes in a 1.27353

USDCAD: The USDCAD spiked up to a high of 1.3393. That was just short of its 100-day moving average at 1.33943. Yesterday the price tested that 100-day moving average and found willing sellers. The current price is trading at 1.33908

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD fell below its 100-hour moving average of 0.6564 and has continued down to a session low of 0.6539. The 100-hour moving average is now a risk level. Staying below keeps the sellers in control. The low price from last week at 0.65135 is the next target

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD fell back below its 100-hour moving average of 0.60934. Yesterday the price traded above and below that moving average level on a number of different occasions. The current price trades at 0.6079.

See earlier video for a technical view of the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD.